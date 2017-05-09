DARK SKY CHOIR Announce Debut Album; CHRIS CAFFERY, SYMPHONY X’s Michael Pinnella Guest On Album

NY/NJ based metal band Dark Sky Choir has announced the release of their self-titled debut album on May 16th. The record release party will take place on June 23rd at The Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ, and will be hosted by Eddie Trunk, Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine of That Metal Show. The show is being sponsored by WRAT and WDHA radio stations.

Artwork for the project was created by legendary cover artist Ioannis (Deep Purple, Uriah Heep, Dream Theater, Dokken, Fates Warning, Skid Row, Sepultura, Yngwie Malmsteen). The album will also feature guest appearances by Chris Caffery of Savatage, and Michael Pinnella of Symphony X.

Tracklisting:

“Death Of A Nation”

“Like It Or Not”

“Walking By Myself”

“Die Young (Maybe He Wanted To)”

“The End”

“Sails Of Charon”

“Cry For The Legions”

“Show No Mercy”

“Bedouin Caravan”