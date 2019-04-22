DARK SKY CHOIR Perform For First Time With Guitarist IRA BLACK; Video, Photos

Dark Sky Choir performed last night to a sold out audience in Columbus Ohio with new guitarist Ira Black (I Am Morbid, Lizzy Borden, Vicious Rumors, Metal Church) and Bjorn Englen (Dio Disciples, Yngwie Malmsteen. Englen is currently on tour with Dark Star Choir, filling in for Percy Trayanov.

Dark Star Choir features former Vicious Rumors vocalist Brian Allen, Ira Black, Madame Mayhem’s Percy Trayanov and Mike Sakowski on drums. The band are currently on a Midwest US tour with Bobaflex through the end of May, with summer festival dates booked in Europe. Dark Star Choir is expected to release their new video and single, "Static Death", later this month.

Video courtesy of Jessica Chase Social Media Management and Promotions for Dark Star Choir:

(Photos - Annie Atlasman)