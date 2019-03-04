DARK SKY CHOIR Recruit Guitarist IRA BLACK, Announce US Tour With BOBAFLEX

Dark Sky Choir announced today they have recruited guitarist Ira Black (I Am Morbid, Lizzy Borden, Vicious Rumors, Metal Church) and announced their US tour with Bobaflex to begin mid-April.

Dark Sky Choir features vocalist Brian Allen (Vicious Rumors), bassist Percy Trayanov (Madame Mayhem), drummer Mike James Sakowski (Exxplorer) and has featured such names as John Moyer from Disturbed. Their new album, End Of Days, was written and produced by John Moyer, Rick Santaniello, Fred Gorhau and will feature Ira Black.

Dark Sky Choir will begin their spring tour on April 17th with Bobaflex, with a special debut performance with Ira Black in Los Angeles at Ultimate Jam Night on April 9th.

For more information visit darkskychoir.com, or Facebook.com/darkskychoir.

(Photo - Jim Wilkinson)