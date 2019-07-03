DARK SKY CHOIR Recruits ADRENALINE MOB Drummer JORDAN CANNATA
July 3, 2019, an hour ago
Dark Sky Choir have announced that they have recruited Adrenaline Mob drummer, Jordan Cannata. Cannata can be seen in this YouTube video, which has received over 2.9 million views:
Cannata will debut with Dark Sky Choir on July 11 at the Metal Magic Festival in Federica, Denmark, which kicks off their month-long summer European headlining tour with select dates opening for Flotsam And Jetsam
Tour dates:
July
11 - Metal Magic Festival - Federica, Denmark
12 - In Flammen Festival - Torgau, Germany
13 - Met-Brüder Festival - Niedersachsen, Germany
17 - Draft House - Reeperbahn, Germany
18 - Paule's Metal Eck - Berlin, Germany
19 - Blue Angels - Roeselare, Belgium
20 - Riots MC Sommerparty - Siegburg, Germany
21 - The Unicorn - London, England
23 - The Portland Arms - Cambridge, England
24 - Yardbirds - Grimsby, England
26 - Hey Debuut - Westerlo, Belgium
27 - Stonehenge Festival - Steenwijk, Netherlands
31 - Rockclub Nordbayern - Selb, Germany
August
1 - Bike & Music Weekend Fest - Geiselwind, Germany
2 - Bareog - Rotterdam, Netherlands (with Flotsam And Jetsam)
3 - Tatto Festival - Nijverdal, Netherlands (with Flotsam And Jetsam)
4 - Little Devil - Tilburg, Netherlands (with Sabbath Judas Sabbath)
10 - Iron Horse Saloon - Sturgis, SD
Dark Sky Choir features singer Brian Allen (Vicious Rumors), guitarist Ira Black (Lizzy Borden, I Am Morbid, Metal Church) and Percy Trayanov (Madame Mayhem). The band recently released video and single, "Static Death" produced by Disturbed’s John Moyer, manager Rick Santaniello and directed by Paul Gervasi.
(Photo - Katarzyna Cepek Photography)