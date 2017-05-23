DARK SKY CHOIR Release “Like It Or Not” Video

The video for “Like It Or Not”, the first video released off of the debut, self-titled album from Dark Sky Choir, can be seen below. Written by Dark Sky Choir and produced by Fred Gorhau, this hard driving rock anthem features infectious guitar riffs, soaring vocals, a punchy rhythm section, and blistering guitar solos.

The video was filmed, edited and produced by Rob Shotwell at Traxx East Studios in South River, NJ during the recording of the album, which was engineered by Eric Rachel (Skid Row, Symphony X).

The record release party will take place on June 23rd at The Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ, and will be hosted by Eddie Trunk, Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine of That Metal Show. The show is being sponsored by WRAT and WDHA radio stations.

Artwork for the project was created by legendary cover artist Ioannis (Deep Purple, Uriah Heep, Dream Theater, Dokken, Fates Warning, Skid Row, Sepultura, Yngwie Malmsteen). The album will also feature guest appearances by Chris Caffery of Savatage, and Michael Pinnella of Symphony X.

Tracklisting:

“Death Of A Nation”

“Like It Or Not”

“Walking By Myself”

“Die Young (Maybe He Wanted To)”

“The End”

“Sails Of Charon”

“Cry For The Legions”

“Show No Mercy”

“Bedouin Caravan”

"Like It Or Not" video: