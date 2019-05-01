DARK SKY CHOIR Release “Static Death” Video; Announces European Tour With QUEENSRŸCHE

Dark Sky Choir featuring Brian Allen (Vicious Rumors), Ira Black (Lizzy Borden, I Am Morbid, Metal Church), Percy Trayanov (Madame Mayhem) and Mike Sakowski have released their new video and single “Static Death” (directed by Disturbed’s John Moyer and director Paul Gervasi).

“Static Death” is the first video/ single release from the band’s new album End Of Days which features vocalist Brian Allen, guitarist Ira Black, bassist Percy Trayanov, drummer Mike Sakowski; produced by John Moyer, mixed by Augustus Cryns, and mastered by Howie Weinberg.

Currently Dark Sky Choir is on tour with Bobaflex across the Midwest with scheduled European and Asian summer festival dates including:

July

11 – Frederica, Denmarak – Metal Magic Festival

12 – Torgau, Germany – In Flammen Metal Festival

26-27 – South Korea – Jisan Rockfest

Dark Sky Choir will be touring this winter with Queensrÿche and Firewind in November - December 2019.