Dark Star Records Signs With Michael Brandvold Marketing For Marketing And Digital Strategy Services

Dark Star Records has signed with Michael Brandvold Marketing to provide marketing and digital strategy service to their artists.

Jeffrey A. Swanson President of Dark Star Records: "I have to say it's been great working with Michael Brandvold as he has brought a new level of marketing and branding to our artists that really falls in place with the current music climate."

Dark Star Records is a cutting edge, record label in association with Sony Music Entertainment presenting the best music, merchandise and movies. Dark Star Records features some of the best artists on the planet including: Conquest, Methane, Pulse, Slam Bang, Rival, Blackjack Sass, Jenny Franck, Cosmic Fury, Leaving Eden, DiAmorte, Grigori 3, Sacred Dawn, Aeraco.

Drake Mefestta from the band DiAmorte was the first to start working with Michael Brandvold Marketing: "Presently, Michael Brandvold has been our marketing consultant, our reach has spiked significantly as a result of his deep knowledge of industry marketing."

The label was founded by Jeffrey A. Swanson in 1996 and has released over 60 albums worldwide. Many of their bands have topped the charts on radio, video, iTunes and Amazon sales lists. Their bands have been featured in movies, commercials and video games from around the world.