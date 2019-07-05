DARK STATION Release Evocative New Video For “Obvious” Single

Dark Station has released an evocative new video for their second single "Obvious" off of their debut album Down In The Dark set to release in 2019.

"It's me having to force myself to admit something I had known all along. As if it was inevitable, that something as pure and as beautiful as a relationship could be extremely toxic when blinded by love.When it becomes clear though, no matter how strong that feeling is, it hits hard and you can finally start to see it all for what it really is," says Nathan Spades (vocals) on what "Obvious" was written about.

Kyle Ort (guitar) adds this on the making of the video, "I sent a few emails back and forth with our director Robyn August once we got the song finished. He heard the song and we were on the same page immediately as far as what the vibe should be. We wanted to make a combination of A Perfect Circle's 'Judith' and NIN's 'Closer' with lighting like the movie Mandy. I think we nailed it."

In the spring of 2018, five Southern California musicians came together, leaving their respective projects behind, to form a new band. A band with the ability to seamlessly transition from crushingly heavy riffs to unforgettably haunting melodies and lyrics. With inspiration drawing from the top late 90's and early 00's rock bands, there's a certain familiarity to the music that's refreshing and yet evolved into what can only be described as Dark Station. "Down In The Dark" is poised to cement the band's name as a commendable force in the rock world. With rock on the rise, Dark Station has risen to the challenge of aiding in rock's revival.