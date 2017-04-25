DARK TRANQUILLITY Announce North American Headlining Tour With Special Guests WARBRINGER And STRIKER

April 25, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal dark tranquillity warbringer striker

DARK TRANQUILLITY Announce North American Headlining Tour With Special Guests WARBRINGER And STRIKER

Swedish melodic death metal innovators Dark Tranquillity have announced their return to North American soil; this time taking form as a month long headlining tour. The band continues to support their latest studio album, Atoma, and have been touring worldwide on the strength of the 2016 release. Joining Dark Tranquillity on these upcoming shows in the US and Canada are veteran thrashers Warbringer and heavy metal rebels Striker.

There are both regular tickets available as well as special VIP packages including a meet and greet with the band and a poster. Tickets & VIP packages for all shows are available here.

Tour dates:
 
September
6 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's
7 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven
8 - Tampa FL - The Orpheum
9 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall   
10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground    
11 - Durham, NC - Motorco         
12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade         
13 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina           
14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance    
15 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre    
16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium        
17 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes
18 - Toronto, ON - MOD Club   
19 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge          
20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge          
22 - Minneapolis MN - The Cabooze       
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre            
24 - Regina, SK - The Exchange   
25 - Calgary, AB - Dickens           
26 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room  
28 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater  
29 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon      
30 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre   

October
1 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's    
2 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go   
3 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
4 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red          
5 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls      
6 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's          
7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Featured Audio

DANZIG - "Devil On Hwy 9" (Evilive)

DANZIG - "Devil On Hwy 9" (Evilive)

Featured Video

MINDMAZE – “Sign Of Life”

MINDMAZE – “Sign Of Life”

Latest Reviews