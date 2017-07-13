DARK TRANQUILLITY Featured In Upcoming Episode Of FreqsTV’s Anchors To Asphalt; Teaser Video Streaming

Available for streaming below is a teaser trailer for the upcoming Dark Tranquillity episode of FreqsTV’s Anchors To Asphalt. The full episode premieres on Tuesday, July 18th.

Dark Tranquillity are among the acts confirmed for the highly anticipated eighth edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, which sails from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, FL to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands and back February 1st - 5th, 2018. Organizers have checked in with the following update:

"Silver Survivors! Please check your Inbox! If you have not yet received the email with your Survivor Number for early booking, please check your spam folder and if you cannot find it then contact us… you can use your Survivor Number for early booking until Public Sales start.

Booking for Silver Survivors will start Monday, July 17th at 12 PM, EDT (9AM, PDT, 18:00, CEST and respectively 17:00, GMT+1).

Gold Survivors, don’t miss out on your chance to book early! You can still use your Survivor Number for early booking until Public Sales start. If you are new to 70000 Tons Of Metal, you need to wait for Public Sales."

Bands confirmed include: Aeternam, Alestorm, Cannibal Corpse, Dark Tranquillity, Enslaved, Goatwhore, Gyze, In Extremo, Insomnium, Korpiklaani, Kreator, Meshuggah, Necrophobic, Obscura, October Tide, Primal Fear, Rhapsody, Septicflesh, Sepultura, Sonata Arctica, and Wolfheart

70000 Tons Of Metal Gold Survivors (festival goers who have attended three or more times) are able to purchase tickets now.

The public sales date will be announced in the coming weeks across all @70000tons social media pages and on the official 70000 Tons Of Metal website.

Ticket prices for the 2018 cruise start at USD 766.00 plus taxes and fees per person and include on board accommodation, access to all shows, meals, room service as well as port and service charges.

“Every year I book a very diverse lineup trying to cover all sub-genres of heavy metal," says Andy Piller, The Skipper of 70000 Tons Of Metal. "The only thing that's even more diverse are our Survivors. Last year we welcomed metalheads from 74 (seventy-four!) different nations on board, making 70000 Tons Of Metal truly feel like the United Nations of Heavy Metal... at sea! Just imagine having people from all over the globe on the same ship. Origin, race, language, religion, lifestyle, all of that does not matter anymore. You can feel the vibe on board that everyone is equal. That's what makes me most proud about 70000 Tons Of Metal."

Visit the official 70000 Tons Of Metal website at this location, and be sure to check out their official Facebook page. See BraveWords.com's overview of the 2017 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal from Metal Tim Henderson here.