DARK TRANQUILLITY To Release “The Absolute” 7” Single; Two-Track Medley Streaming

Legendary Gothenburg, Sweden-based melodic death metal pioneers, Dark Tranquillity, are set to release a 7” single featuring the two tracks, “The Absolute” and “Time Out Of Place”, which have so far only been released as bonus tracks of the Ltd. Edition CD version of their latest album, Atoma.

These songs are the most experimental and daring tracks ever from the D.T. camp, featuring a very different approach to their usual brand of melodic death metal. You can listen to a medley of both songs below.

The 7" will be released on March 24th, and is now available for pre-order in the following vinyl colours and limitations:

Black - limited to 500 copies

Red - limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at CMDistro EU

White - limited to 200 copies

Blue - limited to 200 copies, only available at the merch stand on the band’s upcoming European tour

Pre-order your copy here.

Dark Tranquillity have also announced further European headline shows right after their tour with Amon Amarth and Omnium Gatherum. They will be accompanied by German melodic death metal outfit Nailed To Obscurity and also on some dates by Omnium Gatherum or Wolfheart.

