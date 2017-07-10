DARK WATERS END To Release Submersion Album In October; “Congenital Vice” Lyric Video Streaming

Philadelphia's Dark Waters End have announced the forthcoming release of new album, Submersion. The album will see the light of day on October 7. The official lyric video for "Congenital Vice" is available for streaming below.

Dark Waters End takes progressive death metal to a level that makes you think twice about nodding your head in standard timing. This eclectic group of musicians teeter on the boundary of what many in the Philadelphia area describe as technical metal, but without the need for a scientific calculator. Their music consists of an all-embracing range of metal, from a variety of influences to create a very dynamic and progressive sound.

Dark Waters End has a sound that can range from beautifully-haunting to terrifying in a matter of minutes. Influences from bands such as Converge, The Dillinger Escape Plan, and The Faceless inspire the band to approach metal from all angles and can be aggressive, peaceful, and brutal all within a single song. Additionally, influences from bands such as The Contortionist and Between the Buried and Me have paved the way for the band to incorporate atypical melodies and provide a robust blend of progressive metal.

Tracklisting:

“Immortal Consciousness”

“Empty Skies”

“Mass Grave”

“Congenital Vice”

“Unquenchable”

“The Great Dirge”

“Rat King”

“Hell Can't Be Worse”

“Velocirapture”

“Bucket Of Flesh”

“Up The Dose”

“Congenital Vice” lyric video:

Album Credits:

Recording & Mixing: John Boyce & Sylar Sound Studio

More Recording & Editing: AJ Viana, Jay Esbensen

Mastering: Mark Lewis of West West Side

Artwork: Georgi Georgiev of Moon ring Design

Management: Rob Wharton of Cognitive

Band Photos: Al Rende

Practice Home: Surreal Sound Studio in Philadelphia

Management: Rob Wharton of Fresh2Deaf Management

Band lineup:

John William - Vocals

Elijah Masiko - Guitar

Ian Wright - Guitar

Chris Williams - Bass

Ian McGarry - Drums