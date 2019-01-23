DARKANE Celebrate Rusted Angel 20th Anniversary; Performing Album In Its Entirety At 2019 Shows

Swedish bashers Darkane have checked in with the following announcement:

"This year marks the 20th anniversary of our debut album Rusted Angel. To celebrate this occasion we have decided to do something special for our fans. Throughout 2019 we will be performing Rusted Angel in its entirety. This will be very special for us and for our long time fans in particular. We hope to see you there!"

Confirmed dates:

March

22 - Hammerfest - Pwllheli, Wales

23 - Underworld - London, UK

June

28 - Dokk’em Open Air - Dokkum, Netherlands

More dates will be announced soon.