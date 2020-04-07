DARKANE Guitarist CHRISTOFER MALMSTRÖM And His Daughter Cover SLAYER Classic "Angel Of Death" (Video)

In order to combat the daily doom and gloom of the Coronavirus, Darkane guitarist Christofer Malmström teamed up with his daughter, Amanda, for a cover of the Slayer classic, "Angel Of Death". Check out the video below.

Christofer: "Amanda and I got a little eager to throw together a new video, once again on the theme 'children sing heavy metal', but this time there was a cover of 'Angel Of Death' with Slayer. Of course, a challenge for a-year-old girl to try to sing like an old thrash metal hubby."