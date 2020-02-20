DARKER HALF Sign With Massacre Records; If Only You Knew Album Due In March

Australian melodic power metal band, Darker Half, has signed with Massacre Records, and will release its new album, If You Only Knew, in late March.

Consisting of vocalist/guitarist Vo Simpson, guitarist Daniel Packovski, bassist Simon Hamilton and drummer Dom Simpson, Darker Half's sound is rooted in traditional metal drawing on only the heaviest, most face-melting forms of steel.

The album artwork was designed by Karim König, and is based on the painting Stańczyk by the Polish artist Jan Matejko. If You Only Knew was mixed by Chris Themelco at the Monolith Studios, and mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson at The Panic Room Studio.

European fans of the band are in for a treat, because Darker Half will support Geoff Tate live on selected dates in April, along with Demonhead. Further album details as well as the new digital single will be revealed soon.

