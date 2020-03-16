DARKER HALF Streaming New Single "Falling"

Australian melodic power metal band, Darker Half, are streaming their new single, "Falling". It's the second single from the band's upcoming album If You Only Knew, out March 27 via Massacre Records. Pre-order the album on CD Digipak as well as a limited edition Gatefold Vinyl LP or a digital download, here. Listen to "Falling" below.

Consisting of vocalist/guitarist Vo Simpson, guitarist Daniel Packovski, bassist Simon Hamilton and drummer Dom Simpson, Darker Half's sound is rooted in traditional metal drawing on only the heaviest, most face-melting forms of steel.

The album artwork was designed by Karim König, and is based on the painting Stańczyk by the Polish artist Jan Matejko. If You Only Knew was mixed by Chris Themelco at the Monolith Studios, and mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson at The Panic Room Studio.

Tracklisting:

"Glass Coloured Rose"

"Falling"

"Into The Shadows"

"If You Only Knew"

"Sedentary Pain"

"The Bittersweet Caress"

"Thousand Mile Stare"

"Poseidon"

"This Ain't Over"

"Falling":

"Into The Shadows" video:

(Photo - Mick Goddard / Mick G Photography)