DARKEST HOUR Announce Departure Of Guitarist MICHAEL “LONESTAR” CARRIGAN

Washington, DC-based metal band, Darkest Hour, have parted ways with longtime guitarist Michael "Lonestar" Carrigan. A message from the band follows:

"After over a decade of touring the world with us and contributing to 4 of our full length records, Darkest Hour announces the departure of guitarist Michael “Lonestar” Carrigan. We are sure you will be hearing more music from him, we are thankful for his years with us, and we wish him well.

As for Darkest Hour, our next chapter starts now. We have a lot in store for you as we continue work on our 10th full length record. You can follow and support us via our bands Patreon or our social media outlets."



(Photo - Pete Duvall)