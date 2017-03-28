DARKEST HOUR Announce Record Store Day 7” Featuring JUDAS PRIEST, MINOR THREAT Covers; All Proceeds Donated To National Immigration Law Center

Darkest Hour, who released their ninth album, Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora, earlier this month, have announced a limited edition 7” titled “Pain Killer”/“I Don’t Want To Hear It” (via Southern Lord Recordings) for Record Store Day (April 22nd).

The release, which is limited to 1,000 copies, features new song “Enter Oblivion” from Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora, as well as covers of Minor Threat’s “I Don’t Want To Hear It” and Judas Priest’s “Pain Killer”. All proceeds from the 7” will be donated to the National Immigration Law Center.

Band founder and guitar player Mike Schleibaum had this to say about the release: “It is with great pride we present to you our first Record Store Day release, which also happens to be our first 7” record in almost two decades! This 7” features two covers that we recorded before the launch of our Indiegogo campaign last year. Although the songs were released for free as part of a thank you to our loyal fans we felt they wouldn't get their justice served without some sort of physical release. In addition to the covers, this 7" also includes the song “Enter Oblivion” from our new album, Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora. This song and 7" have a very special meaning for us.

“Having toured the world countless times at this point, we have seen the destructiveness and divisiveness that arises from nation states, borders, and immigration policies. These invisible, arbitrary lines that divide families, cultures, and humanity are archaic and obsolete. We believe that no human being is ever illegal just for existing. We believe that everyone regardless of race, religion, age, ethic heritage, sexual identification and sexual orientation should be treated with the respect and dignity that everyone deserves. A Darkest Hour show is a place where everyone is welcome, where individual thought is celebrated. We do not want a hive mind of loyal followers; we want a community of free-thinking individuals. It is in this spirit that we, in conjunction with Southern Lord Recordings, will donate all proceeds from this 7" record to the National Immigration Law Center. They are a non-profit who have been on the forefront of the fight to deliver services to those who find themselves caught in the middle of this outdated, feverishly demonic system.

“The song “Enter Oblivion” centers on a traveler with no home and is, therefore the perfect choice for this 7". Vinyl is our preferred way of enjoying music and the depth of these songs on wax is unparalleled in any other medium. If you can find this 7" before it sells out, get it! It will never be repressed and will always be a special part of our history. Cheers to Southern Lord Recordings for helping us make this unique record and also for echoing our thoughts. It is only together that we can turn the present tide of humanity towards the idea that we all share one world, together. “

Darkest Hour tour dates:

April

16 - Linz, Austria - Posthof

17 - Graz, Austria - Orpheum

18 - Budapest, Hungary - TBA

20 - Bucharest, Romania - TBA

21 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Maimunarnika

22 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theatre

23 - Athina, Greece - Piraeus Academy

25 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

27 - Madrid, Spain - La Rivier

28 - Bordeaux, France - I.Boat

29 - Dunkerque, France - Les 4 Ecluses

30 - Birmingham, UK - The Flapper

May

1 - Cardiff, UK - CLWB Ifor Bach

2 - London, UK - The Underworld Camden

3 - Cologne, Germany - Underground

4 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

5 - Aarschot, Belgium - De Klinker

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenrock-Festival

7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Beta

8 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

9 - Warsaw, Poland - Poglos

10 - Praha, Czech Republic - 007

11 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

12 - Munchen, Germany - Feierwerk/Hansa 39

13 - Bezirk Landstrasse, Austria - Viper Room

Parkway Drive opens April 16th to 27th, except Budapest.

Darkest Hour is:

John Henry (vocals)

Mike Schleibaum (guitar)

Mike Carrigan (guitar)

Travis Orbin (drums)

Aaron Deal (bass)

