DARKEST HOUR Announces 25th Anniversary West Coast North American Tour With MISERY SIGNALS And SECT

Celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2020, Darkest Hour has announced a run of spring tour dates set to assault the North American West Coast. The Darkest Hour West Coast Anniversary Tour 2020 will run from April 16 - 26, with shows in Denver, Albuquerque, Scottsdale, San Diego, Anaheim, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver. Joining them for the trek will be their friends in Misery Signals, as well as Southern Lord labelmates Sect.

The band offers, "West Coast! We are coming back to party with you all! We will be bringing our best buds in Misery Signals (who are working on some fucking brilliant new music), and one of our favorite new bands of old friends, Sect, for this little run. We will also be busing out our new extended 'deep' cuts setlist, where we are playing songs we have 'never' played, as well as songs that need to be celebrated! This is a dream tour package for us! What better way to kick of 2020!? Make sure to get your pre-sale tickets at the links below and spread the word, this is another Darkest Hour concert you DO NOT WANT TO MISS."

Tour dates:

April

16 - The Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

17 - The Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

18 - Pub Rock - Scottsdale, AZ

19 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

20 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

21 - Club 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

23 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

24 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

25 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

26 - The Richshaw - Vancouver, BC

Darkest Hour recently launched an official fan club via Patreon as part of their 25th anniversary. Here, fans can choose their desired tier to access lots of band content; some of it never before accessible, some of it so old it has been lost to the black hole of the Internet, and some of it totally brand new and exclusive. Check it out here.

(Photo - Vince Edwards)