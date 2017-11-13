DARKEST HOUR Guitarist MIKE SCHLEIBAUM Featured In New Tour Tips (Top 5) Episode; Video
November 13, 2017, 2 hours ago
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Tour Tips (Top 5), Darkest Hour guitarist Mike Schleibaum recommend tips for being on tour:
In a recent episode of Bus Invaders, Mike takes viewers inside their touring vehicle:
In this episode of Preshow Rituals, Schleibaum talks about what the band does before taking the stage:
Darkest Hour perform next on December 1st at Beauty Bar in Las Vegas, NV. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.