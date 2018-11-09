DARKEST HOUR Launch Signature Ice Cream; European Tour Announced

Washington, DC-based Darkest Hour will embark on their special East Coast mini-tour next week, which will see the long-running metal quintet headlining with support from some of their hand-picked favorite hometown scene acts.

Darkest Hour will kick off the mini-tour on their home turf in DC on November 13th, followed by shows in Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn through November 16th. On all four shows, the band will be joined by iconic hardcore outfit Damnation A.D., blackened punk act Cemetery Piss, hardcore punk outfit Walk The Plank, and new outfit No Man. Just two days after the mini-tour, Darkest Hour traverse the country to take part in The Power Of The Riff on November 18th, performing with Sunn O))), Scream, Xibalba, Xasthur, Papa M, and Entry.

With this tour rapidly approaching, Darkest Hour also announces the first European tour dates of 2019. The newly-announced trek, dubbed Death To False Metalcore, will see the band co-headlining with Unearth, with support from Misery Signals, Malevolence, and Left Behind, and runs from March 21st through April 1st.

Tour dates:

November

13 - U Street Music Hall - Washington, DC *

14 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD *

15 - Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA *

16 - The Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY *

18 - The Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA %

March

21 - Essigfabrik - Köln, DE #

22 - Het Entrepot - Brugge, BE #

23 - ULU - London, UK (no Malevolence) #

24 - Tivoli Pandora - Utrecht, NL #

25 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, DE #

26 - Markthalle - Hamburg, DE #

27 - SO36 - Berlin, DE #

28 - Backstage - Munich, DE #

29 - Conne Island - Leipzig, DE #

30 - Futurum - Prague, CZ #

31 - A38 - Budapest, HU #

April

1 - Arena - Vienna, AU #

* with Damnation A.D., Cemetery Piss, Walk The Plank, No Man

% at The Power Of The Riff with Sunn O))), Scream, Xibalba, Xasthur, Papa M, Entry

# Death To False Metalcore with Unearth, Misery Signals, Malevolence, Left Behind

Additionally, Darkest Hour has teamed up with Mount Desert Island Ice Cream shop in Washington DC, owned by Dischord Record employees, to create a new signature flavor, Savor The Chill. The band worked diligently to help perfect this amazing blend of dark chocolate and whiskey to perfect the flavor, which is now available through November 22nd. Read more about the shop here.