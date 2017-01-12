DARKEST HOUR Partner With DC Brau Brewing Company For Savor The Swill Beer

Metal fans will have a new beer to savor when Darkest Hour hits town in February. In honour of the band's 20th anniversary and release of their ninth studio album, Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora, the band teamed up with DC’s own DC Brau Brewing Company for a collaboration they’ve titled Savor The Swill, a German-style Helles lager, that will be available in limited release starting February 11th in Washington, D.C.

“This project was born a few years back,” says Brandon Skall, co-founder and CEO of DC Brau. “It may have taken some time for it to come to fruition, but it was worth it.”

DC Brau’s co-founder/head brewer Jeff Hancock and Skall worked with the band to choose a style they would enjoy drinking.

“There was one obvious choice that rose to the top after discussing the many potential beer styles that we could brew – a German-Style Helles,” says Hancock. “I mean, how fitting is it to choose a beer with the word hell in the name? Cha Ching!”

Savor The Swill is a light, golden German lager with lively, natural carbonation that touts aromas of lightly-kilned malt, grain and cracker with a subtle herbal hop presence. A clean fermentation profile, low alcohol content (5% ABV), and a perfect ratio between the Czech Republic 2 Row Pilsner malt and Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops contribute to this well-balanced, meticulously crafted, domestic interpretation of one of Germany's most delicate and sought after lagers.

"Almost any DC Brau beer pairs with a metal/punk rock show nicely,” says Mike Schleibaum of Darkest Hour. “We've been drinkers of the Brau for a while now, but after getting to know their staff as well as the community that surrounds DC Brau, there is no question this feels like home, it is an honor to partner them. Their dedication to the DIY business community, Washington D.C. at large, their neighborhood, their employees, the local music scene, and of course the enjoyers of the beer they produce has shown through bright and clear as we have worked with them.”

“So cheers,” says Schleibaum. “Raise your glasses, mugs, plastic cups, chilled aluminum cans, or whatever hell you’re drinking beer out of. Here is a little something for your taste buds while you jam this new album and get you powered up for the circle pit when we come to town!"

The beer will make its debut in the tasting room on Saturday, February 11th on draft and in can. The band members will be on site for a special meet and greet during growler hours. Fans should also make plans to be at the Black Cat for their D.C. show on Friday, February 17th at 8 PM, where Savor The Swill will also be pouring. Tickets for the show can be purchased via Ticketfly, here.

Darkest Hour will release their ninth full-length album, Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora, on March 10th via Southern Lord Recordings. The album track, “Timeless Numbers”, is available for streaming below.

Pre-orders for the album are available now with physical bundles via Southern Lord’s webstore and digital downloads, which include a download of “Knife In The Safe Room”, are available via Bandcamp, iTunes, and Apple Music.

The 12-song album was part of a crowd funding campaign that the band launched earlier this year, with the ultimate tally netting the band well over 100% of the initial goal and allowing them to also create an album beyond their initial expectations. The band chose producer Kurt Ballou (High On Fire, Nails, Converge) for “his obvious genius” (as guitar player Mike Schleibaum said) and recorded the release at Ballou’s Godcity Studio. Artist Shaun Beaudry was commissioned to create a custom painting, giving the album a unique visual identity.

“Working at Godcity was the perfect vibe for this record and Kurt was everything we could have asked for in a producer,” said Schleibaum. “The passion and experience he brought to the whole album really shows.”

Darkest Hour have since partnered with Southern Lord Recordings, which Schleibaum discussed, saying, “The band has a long history of working with Greg and Southern Lord, who originally released the vinyl version of The Mark Of Judas. While working with Kurt, we became reacquainted with Greg. We’ve always respected Greg’s work ethic, creative prowess and steadfast dedication to quality.”

“Southern Lord is beyond stoked to be working with long time favorites Darkest Hour on their upcoming album! Their tasteful, seamless fusion of hardcore and metal as well as never ending dedication to underground music is both admirable and praise worthy,” said Southern Lord founder Greg Anderson.

Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora tracklisting:

“Knife In The Safe Room”

“This Is The Truth”

“Timeless Numbers”

“None Of This Is The Truth”

“The Flesh & The Flowers Of Death”

“Those Who Survived”

“Another Headless Ruler Of The Used”

“Widowed”

“Enter Oblivion”

“The Last Of The Monuments”

“In The Name Of Us All”

“Beneath It Sleeps”

“Timeless Numbers”:

“Knife In The Safe Room”:

Tour dates:

February

17 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Diesel

19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

21 - New York, NY - Saint Vitus

23 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Metal Grill

26 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

28 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

March

5 - Portland, OR - Analog Cafe

6 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

8 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

13 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

14 - Albuquerque, NM - The Compound 2

15 - Lubbock, TX - Backstage

16 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

17 - Houston, TX - White Oak

19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club

More dates will be announced soon.

Darkest Hour is:

John Henry (vocals)

Mike Schleibaum (guitar)

Mike Carrigan (guitar)

Travis Orbin (drums)

Aaron Deal (bass)

(Photo - Pete Duvall)