DARKFALL Unleash "The Way Of Victory" Lyric Video

Austrian death / thrash metallers Darkfall have released a brand new lyric video for the track "The Way Of Victory", which is taken from the band's current album At The End Of Times, released last September via Black Sunset / MDD.



The battle footage was provided by the Neustadt Support Association, which organizes the Burgfest Neustadt-Glewe.

Tracklisting:

"Ride Through The Sky"

"The Breed Of Death"

"The Way Of Victory"

"Deathcult Debauchery"

"Ashes Of Dead Gods"

"Your God Is Dead"

"Blutgott"

"Welcome The Day You Die"

"Ash Nazg - One Ring"

"Land Of No Return MMXVII"

For further details, visit the official Darkfall Facebook page.