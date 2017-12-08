DARKFALL Unleash "The Way Of Victory" Lyric Video
Austrian death / thrash metallers Darkfall have released a brand new lyric video for the track "The Way Of Victory", which is taken from the band's current album At The End Of Times, released last September via Black Sunset / MDD.
The battle footage was provided by the Neustadt Support Association, which organizes the Burgfest Neustadt-Glewe.
Tracklisting:
"Ride Through The Sky"
"The Breed Of Death"
"The Way Of Victory"
"Deathcult Debauchery"
"Ashes Of Dead Gods"
"Your God Is Dead"
"Blutgott"
"Welcome The Day You Die"
"Ash Nazg - One Ring"
"Land Of No Return MMXVII"
For further details, visit the official Darkfall Facebook page.