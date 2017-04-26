DARKTHORNE – A Blaze In The Northern Sky Vinyl Picture Disc Released

Peaceville Records will reissue the Darkthrone classic, 1992’s A Blaze In The Northern Sky, to coincide with the 30th anniversary of both the band and the Peaceville label.

A Blaze In The Northern Sky, Darkthrone's second album, was originally released in 1992 and was without question a significant blueprint for the black metal scene, spearheading the evolution of the early second wave movement in Norway and beyond. It was hailed on release as an album of true scene-shifting greatness, following the band's more death metal orientated debut, Soulside Journey.

The iconic cover image is set in a special cut-out sleeve. Preorders available here .

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Kathaarian Life Code”

“In The Shadow Of The Horns”

“Paragon Belial”

Side B

“Where Cold Winds Blow”

“A Blaze In The Northern Sky”

“The Pagan Winter”