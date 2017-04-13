DARKTHRONE - "Burial Bliss" / "Visual Aggression" 7-Inch Due In June

Peaceville Recrods has announced a special collector's 7-inch vinyl release marking the 30th anniversary of Norwegian legends Darkthrone, scheduled for release on June 23rd. It includes a raw master version of the 2016 Arctic Thunder track "Burial Bliss", and a previously unreleased cover version of Celtic Frost's "Visual Aggression", originally recorded in Oslo in 1989, and featuring the classic early lineup of Darkthrone, but with Fenriz on guitars / vocals, and Nocturno Culto on drums.

Pre-order your copy now at this location.