DARKTHRONE - "Burial Bliss" / "Visual Aggression" 7-Inch Due In June

April 13, 2017, 22 minutes ago

news darkthrone black death

DARKTHRONE - "Burial Bliss" / "Visual Aggression" 7-Inch Due In June

Peaceville Recrods has announced a special collector's 7-inch vinyl release marking the 30th anniversary of Norwegian legends Darkthrone, scheduled for release on June 23rd. It includes a raw master version of the 2016 Arctic Thunder track "Burial Bliss", and a previously unreleased cover version of Celtic Frost's "Visual Aggression", originally recorded in Oslo in 1989, and featuring the classic early lineup of Darkthrone, but with Fenriz on guitars / vocals, and Nocturno Culto on drums.

Pre-order your copy now at this location.

 

Featured Audio

SINNER - "Tequila Suicide" (AFM)

SINNER - "Tequila Suicide" (AFM)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

Latest Reviews