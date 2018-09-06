DARKTHRONE - New "Old Primitive Metal" Album In The Works

According to an update from Darkthrone's Fenriz (Gylve Nagell), the band has started work on the follow-up to Arctic Thunder from 2016:

"It seems we continue with our brand of old primitive metal and three songs are in the making so far. With an album title so bastant it would be impossible to reveal."

Peaceville Records reissued the 1995 Darkthrone album Panzerfaust on picture disc with cut-out sleeve on July 13th.

Panzerfaust was originally released in 1995. The album was recorded similarly to their previous release, Transilvanian Hunger, in that it was written and recorded solely by Fenriz at his home 'Necrohell' studio, with Nocturno Culto later adding vocals.

Panzerfaust was largely inspired by the works of Celtic Frost, a longtime favourite of the Darkthrone members, and also includes a couple of fast songs in the Bathory style, a follow-on to the faster tempo of the tracks featured on Transilvanian Hunger. Panzerfaust is also notable for including some of the most raw and primal vocals in black metal - completely well suited to the music on display and the misanthropic nature of the band at the time. With its feast of Frost-fuelled riffing, Panzerfaust is rightly hailed as one of THE classic Darkthrone black metal albums. It also features lyrical contributions written by Varg Vikernes of Burzum.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“En Vind Av Sorg”

“Triumphant Gleam”

“The Hordes Of Nebulah”

Side B

“Hans Siste Vinter”

“Beholding The Throne Of Might”

“Quintessence”

“Sno Og Granskog (Utferd)”