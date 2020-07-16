DARKWATER Release "In Front Of You" Bass Playthrough Video

Swedish melodic progressive metal band, Darkwater, have released a bass playthrough video for "In Front Of You", taken from their new album Human (Ulterium Records). Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“A New Beginning”

“In Front Of You”

“Alive (Part I)”

“Alive (Part II)”

“Reflection Of A Mind”

“Insomnia”

“The Journey”

“Burdens”

“Turning Pages”

“Light Of Dawn”

"In Front Of You" bass playthrough video:

“In Front Of You” lyric video:

"A New Beginning" lyric video:

"Alive (Pt. II)" video: