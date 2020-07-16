DARKWATER Release "In Front Of You" Bass Playthrough Video
July 16, 2020, 20 minutes ago
Swedish melodic progressive metal band, Darkwater, have released a bass playthrough video for "In Front Of You", taken from their new album Human (Ulterium Records). Watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
“A New Beginning”
“In Front Of You”
“Alive (Part I)”
“Alive (Part II)”
“Reflection Of A Mind”
“Insomnia”
“The Journey”
“Burdens”
“Turning Pages”
“Light Of Dawn”
"In Front Of You" bass playthrough video:
“In Front Of You” lyric video:
"A New Beginning" lyric video:
"Alive (Pt. II)" video: