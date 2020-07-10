DARWIN Release “Future History” Single Featuring SIMON PHILLIPS, BILLY SHEEHAN, MATT BISSONETTE, GREG HOWE

Following the release of debut album, Origin Of Species, in early 2019, DarWin will release a new single, “Nightmare Of My Dreams”, on August 14.

The epic 7 plus minute “Nightmare Of My Dreams” builds on the themes set out by DarWin on Origin Of Species.

The announcement of the first single coincides with the release of the first album track, “Future History”.

Both songs are taken from the forthcoming album, DarWin 2: A Frozen War, which will be released later in 2020.

Once more DarWin has assembled a stunning ensemble of musicians. DarWin 2: A Frozen War continues the deep collaboration with Simon Phillips (drums, Toto/The Who/Jeff Beck) and Matt Bissonette (Elton John, David Lee Roth, Ringo Starr). Joining them are powerhouse players Billy Sheehan (bass, Mr Big/ Steve Vai/Winery Dogs), Guthrie Govan (guitar, Aristocrats/Asia/Hans Zimmer/Steven Wilson), Greg Howe (guitar, Michael Jackson/Justin Timberlake), Derek Sherinian (keyboards, Dream Theater/Alice Cooper/Black Country Communion) and more…

Darwin 2: A Frozen War was produced by DarWin and Simon Phillips and recorded primarily in Iceland and the US.

DarWin says, “We started working on DarWin 2: A Frozen War while still finishing Origin of Species. This new album is therefore more like a final chapter to OoS. The title song ‘A Frozen War’ represents the final battle for the future of Earth. It has a heavier feel than the first album, and I think represents our best stuff.

“We shifted live recording to Iceland and Billy Sheehan joined us on bass in the studio while Matt was often traveling with Elton John. We’re also joined on the album by Guthrie Govan, Greg Howe and Derek Sherinian doing killer leads, and many more players that are super exciting.

“This first song we’re releasing, ‘Future History’ is about traveling faster than lightspeed and therefore going back in time. It’s a real chuggy jam song that should rock hard. Matt’s thick harmonies soar over the heavy grooves to provide a sensation of flying next to a ray of light and watching your life pass before you. It was great to jam with Billy and Simon on this and trade licks with Greg in the solo section. Check it out!”

The first release “Future History” also features a video directed by the legendary Nigel Dick (Guns N’ Roses/Band Aid/Def Leppard/Britney Spears):

(Photo: Andy Earl)