DAUTHUZ Sign With Wormholedeath, Destined For Death Due In November

Dutch death metal act Dauthuz have signed a distribution deal with Wormholedeath for the November 24th worldwide release of their debut album, Destined For Death.

The band stated: "We are very pleased to work with Wormholedeath for the release of our debut album, Destined For Death. After the release of our Dauthuz EP in 2016, we started looking for the right partner to work with for this upcoming release, and when we showed Carlo our video for 'Dying Breed', the ball started rolling and the feeling was right! We can't wait for the release on November 24th!"

"Dying Breed" featuring guest vocals from Marloes Voskuil of Izegrim:

Tracklisting:

"Destined For Death"

"The Hunt"

"Dying Breed" (feat. Marloes Voskuil)

"Made In Blood"

"Honoured To Serve"

"Killing In The Woods"

"Killed In The Woods"

"Tormentor"

"Deep Inside Your Soul"

"Warmaster"

Album teaser: