DAVE GROHL Pranks Audience With Stage Fall At FOO FIGHTERS Gothenburg Show, Dedicates "Hero" To Doctor Johan Sampson (Video)

Foo Fighters fans and most of the rock world remember frontman Dave Grohl falling off stage at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden and breaking his leg, only to return to the stage doctor-assisted and finishing the show. On June 5th, the band returned to Gothenburg for the first time since the incident and Grohl kicked off the show by "falling" off stage with the assistance of a stuntman. Check out the video below, along with a dedication to Dr. Johan Sampson, who helped Grohl get through the 2015 show.

In early 2017, Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins guested on the season premier of the Swedish talkshow Skavlan. During the segment Grohl had a surprise reunion with the doctor that assisted him after he broke his leg two songs into a 2015 show in Gothenburg at Ullevi Stadium.

Check out the clip below featuring Grohl recounting the events of the day that saw him return to the stage and finish the planned two-and-a-half hour show after falling off stage, dislocating his ankle and breaking his leg.

The reunion can be found at the 11:00 minute mark.