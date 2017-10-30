DAVE GROHL To Host Jimmy Kimmel Live On Halloween, ALICE COOPER Confirmed As Special Guest

This week, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live features a string of guest hosts filling in for Jimmy, starting Monday, October 30th.

"As a precautionary measure, the scheduled second heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy had to be postponed this week due to the common cold. Jimmy is very grateful to Shaquille O'Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence for filling his very small shoes as guest hosts this week while he, his wife and children sneeze on each other."

On Halloween night, October 31st, Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters, Nirvana) will guest host. Appearing on the talk show with Grohl will be actress Kristen Bell (A Bad Moms Christmas) and Alice Cooper.

Speculation is abound that Grohl and Cooper will play together on late night television as the pair previously shared the stage on July 2nd, 2011 at The Foo Fighters' sold out show in Milton Keynes, UK. Video of the pair performing "School's Out" and "I'm Eighteen" can be seen below.