DAVE LOMBARDO Drum Cam Video From METAL ALLEGIANCE Show In Anaheim, CA Posted

On January 16th, Metal Allegiance performed at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, CA in the midst of the NAMM 2020 activities. One band line-up on the night included Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda, guitarist Phil Demmel (Vio-Lence, ex-Machine Head), guitarist Gary Holt (Exodus, ex-Slayer), bassist Jack Gibson (Exodus) and drummer Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer). They performed three Slayer classics - "Postmortem", "Raining Blood" and "Angel Of Death" - and drum cam footage of "Angel Of Death" can be viewed below.

The footage was shot by Overkill drummer Jason Bittner.

The evening marked the band's sixth year performing annually in Anaheim. The night featured music from their self-titled album and their recent sophomore album, Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty, as well as several special guests. Watch for more video in the coming days.