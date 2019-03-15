DAVE LOMBARDO – “I Don’t Keep Track Of SLAYER”

Drum Magazine recently caught up with Suicidal Tendencies and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

Lombardo said he doesn’t pay attention to his old band, who are their farewell tour. “I don’t keep track of Slayer, I have too much to deal with over here,” says the drummer.

The 54-year-old isn’t even thinking about retirement, stating, “People at my age talk about retirement—that’s not even in my playing cards. When you’re given something like this, where you get to do something you love so much, you don’t disrespect it. I feel most alive when I’m onstage, when I’m working. In 25 years people will be saying, ‘That’s Dave Lombardo? He’s still playing? Who’s he playing for now? Who the hell is that?’”

Suicidal Tendencies recently released their new album, STill Cyco Punk After All These Years. Frontman Mike Muir and drummer Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer) discuss the new album and more in a new interview with Billboard.

In regards to punk, hardcore and thrash-punk crossover bands heavily influencing Slayer’s fast tempos, Lombardo reveals when he discovered punk in relation to metal.

"[Late Slayer guitarist] Jeff Hanneman introduced me to punk," says Dave. "He was a big Suicidal fan, [and one-time Suicidal lead guitarist] Rocky George was one of his best friends. At first, the [other guys in the band] were kind of apprehensive. As time went on, and they saw me and Jeff singing the lyrics when we were in a van traveling up the coast of California to San Francisco, they recognized a [like-minded kind of] drive in punk."

STill Cyco Punk After All These Years is available in digital, CD, opaque green vinyl (with download card) and opaque gold vinyl (with download card, patch and poster) formats. All merch and physical formats can be ordered via the official webstore, and digital formats can be ordered via iTunes and Amazon.

Catch Suicidal Tendencies on tour with Madball. Dates are listed below.

September

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

23 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

27 - Greensboro, NC - Entertainment Center Cone Denim

29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

October

1 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

3 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

5 - Denver, CO - Summit

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex