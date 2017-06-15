DAVE LOMBARDO On DEAD CROSS And Collaborating Again With MIKE PATTON - “Working With Him Is A Pleasure”; Audio

Dead Cross, the hardcore band featuring Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox), Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer) and Mike Patton (Faith No More, Tomahawk), will release their self-titled debut album on August 4th via Ipecac Recordings.

Metal Wani had a chat with Dave Lombardo on all things Dead Cross, Mike Patton and more. Below are a few excerpts:

Q: I read somewhere that this is the most brutal album you’ve ever done. Why is that? What has this record captured?

Lombardo: “Listening to it musically when we were starting to create this music, I started noticing “wow, this is intense.” It had a different feel to it. I think the reason why is the climate of the days, the way the world is today, added a lot to the anger and everything behind this album. It was November 2015 when the Bataclan attacks in Paris happened. Terrorism hit home, in a way. Home for me is the stage, the dressing room is my living room for the night. So, when shit happens in a venue it angers me because that kind of stuff doesn’t belong there. There was a lot of anger with that, a lot of personal things that were going on in my life, were attributing to that as well. A lot of frustration and being disappointed with the way things were around me. This album has a lot of anger for me, I was noticing that when we were recording it. It had a different ferocity to it, this energy, it was relentless. It was beating you up, slapping you around, then the next song picks you up, slaps you around, and knocks you down… it was exactly what I wanted. It seems that Dead Cross for me has been a release, like a channel for me to release some anger.”

Q: When Dead Cross first formed, there was another singer, Gabe Serbian. When he departed the band, how did you set about recruiting a new singer, and how did you reunite with Mike Patton?

Lombardo: “Well, when everything went down with Gabe, we were like, “what do we do?” There were a couple of other singers that the other guys had suggested, one I don’t think he wanted to do it or could do it because of his schedule, then we had another one who was very much interested and ready to go. But then my assistant said, “why don’t you call your friend?” and I said, “do you mean Patton?” and she said “yeah, you need to contact him, let him know what’s going on and who knows?” I thought “that’s not going to happen. He’s busy with Faith No More, and he’s writing scores for television shows, and he’s just busy. I kept thinking to myself it’s not going to work, he won’t do it. Then after about three of four times suggesting it, I thought okay. So, in a series of texts we were having, he asked me if I’d be interested if I’d be interested in releasing Dead Cross on his record label, and I told him I’d love to but I really don’t know where the album’s going to land, we just don’t know how it’s going to come together. Then I text him, “Gabe left the band, we have all this music, would you be interested in singing?”And it was no more than 15 seconds went by and he text me saying “I would love to do it” And at that moment I was “alright, this is great!” I texted everyone and we were all excited and couldn’t believe it. It was a great suggestion and I’m glad I sent him a text!

“He (Patton) didn’t know if he wanted to tour with the band, but it turns out that he loves the music so much that he thought it’d be a good idea for us to do some shows. We’re very grateful for that too. We have to embrace it and enjoy it while it’s here, because who knows, maybe in a few months he’s not going to want to tour, or anything else. It seems like things are on a positive note and we’re going to do some more touring, and at this moment we’re writing more music to add to our set, because the set is only 30 minutes, so we need to add another 10 minutes, so probably another five songs!”

Q: This is not your first time working with Patton. How does it feel to be collaborating with him again?

Lombardo: “It feels great. I love the guys drive and his artistry; the way he sings and his approach. Not only to the vocals and the music, but also to the artwork, the details. I think that’s an awesome personality to have, to not just care about the vocals, but care about the entire project. I like that, it’s great. Working with him is a pleasure and I’m excited to perform live again. If past experiences say anything, the stage intensity is going to be very high.”

The track “Grave Slave” (streaming below) is available as an instant download with album pre-orders, available here.

“”Grave Slave” is S&M for your ears,” says Lombardo. “Patton’s vocal range and intensity are on full blast throughout this entire album. This song is a two-minute example of what it's like to travel through the depths of his brain while JP, Crain and myself commandeer the vehicle. It's jarring, aggressive and unsettling. We're coming at you hardcore, but leaving you with a kiss.”

“As the song states, we can blow out the candles on the urinal cake,” adds Pearson. “A track like this only makes complete sense in this climate... absurdity, pigs, neo-fascist authoritarianism... the American dream is alive and well. Well, when the suits and white hoods screw the planet, you get this slab.”

Dead Cross tracklisting:

“Seizure And Desist”

“Idiopathic”

“Obedience School”

“Shillelagh”

“Bela Lugosi’s Dead”

“Divine Filth”

“Grave Slave”

“The Future Has Been Cancelled”

“Gag Reflex”

“Church Of The Motherf*****s”

“Grave Slave”:

Dead Cross have announced their first North American tour dates.

“Everything about Dead Cross screams aggression, said Lombardo. “I have no idea what kind of chaos it will conjure on stage or in the audience... but I know it's going to be a hell of a good time. Really looking forward to hitting the road with these guys."

The late summer outing kicks off on August 10th at The Observatory in Santa Ana, Calif. and includes a stop at Riot Fest Chicago. Tickets are on-sale now.

Dates:

August

10 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

16 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

18 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

19 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

21 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

23 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

25 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

26 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

27 – Portland - Wonder Ballroom

29 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

September

8 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11 - Boston, MA - Royale

12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

16 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

20 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

23 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

(Photo - SAWA)