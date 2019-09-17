DAVE LOMBARDO On SLAYER’s TOM ARAYA – “He’s Been Wanting To Retire For A Long Time Now”

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo guested on Dean Delray’s Let There Be Talk podcast and was asked about Slayer’s final tour and their last ever show, scheduled to take place in November at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Lombardo commented, “Tom (Araya, Slayer bassist, vocalist) has been wanting to retire when I was in the band; he wanted to stop. He had the neck issues. He's been wanting to retire for a long time now. So now that he's got it, I'm happy for him, and I hope he gets what he wants out of life and his future."

Slayer will begin The Final Campaign, the last leg of its Final World Tour on November 2, wrapping its touring career up with two shows at The Forum in Los Angeles on November 29 and 30. Those final dates are below.

October

4 - Rock in Rio - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

11 - Exit 111 Festival Great Stage park - Manchester, TN

November

2 - Explore Asheville Arena, - Asheville, NC

3 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

5 - Salem Civic Center - Salem, VA

6 - Giant Center - Hershey, PA

8 - Mass Mutual Center - Springfield, MA

9 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

11 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

12vNationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

14 - TaxSlayer Arena - Moline, IL

15 - Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, SD

17 - Fargodome - Fargo, ND

18 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

20 - Broadmore World Arena - Colorado Springs, CO

22 - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark - Billings, MT

24 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA

26 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

27 - Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, NV

30 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

