DAVE LOMBARDO – Returning To Cuba For The First Time In Five Decades Was “Magical”

Drummer Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross), who was born in Havana, Cuba but emigrated to Southern California with his parents when he was a toddler, finally got a chance to perform in his former homeland earlier this year when Suicidal Tendencies played two shows in Cuba. The May 7th concert at Centro Cultural Club Bariay in Holguin and the May 11th gig at Salon Rosado De La Tropical in Havana marked the first time Dave has ever performed in the Caribbean nation.

Asked by Graspop Metal Meeting what it was like for him to return to Cuba for the first time in more than five decades, Dave said: "Magical. I went [there first] in January, and I took my mom. She's 85 years old. She was all stiff when we first got there, but after a week in Cuba and walking, she was, like, 'Oh, okay. Let's go. I can walk myself. Let's go here, let's go there.'"

He added: "I left when I was 15 or 16 months old — that's when I left Cuba. And we went to California. So I haven't been there since. And I returned, and I was able to see the house that I was born in and meet the people that live there now, that have been living there for 50 years. And I saw my dad's butcher shops and an apartment that my mom and dad were thinking about buying right on the water. It was beautiful — just two blocks from the Malecón, which is a famous walk that you can take in Havana."

Lombardo has revealed in an online post that Suicidal Tendencies will release a new full-length album this September. Details on the band's follow-up to the Get Your Fight On! EP are expected soon.

The band perform next on July 15th at the Inkarceration Music & Tatto Fest at The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. Find Suicidal Tendencies' complete live itinerary at this location.