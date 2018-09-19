DAVE LOMBARDO Says Former SLAYER Bandmate JEFF HANNEMAN Introduced Him To Punk - "He Was A Big SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Fan"

Suicidal Tendencies recently released their new album, STill Cyco Punk After All These Years. Frontman Mike Muir and drummer Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer) discuss the new album and more in a new interview with Billboard.

In regards to punk, hardcore and thrash-punk crossover bands heavily influencing Slayer’s fast tempos, Lombardo reveals when he discovered punk in relation to metal.

"[Late Slayer guitarist] Jeff Hanneman introduced me to punk," says Dave. "He was a big Suicidal fan, [and one-time Suicidal lead guitarist] Rocky George was one of his best friends. At first, the [other guys in the band] were kind of apprehensive. As time went on, and they saw me and Jeff singing the lyrics when we were in a van traveling up the coast of California to San Francisco, they recognized a [like-minded kind of] drive in punk."

"I Love Destruction"

"F.U.B.A.R."

"All Kinda Crazy"

"Sippin' From The Insanitea"

"It's Always Something"

"Lost My Brain…Once Again"

"Nothin' To Lose"

"Gonna Be Alright"

"Ain't Gonna Get Me"

"All I Ever Get"

"Save A Peace For Me"

Catch Suicidal Tendencies on tour with Madball. Dates are listed below.

September

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

23 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

27 - Greensboro, NC - Entertainment Center Cone Denim

29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

October

1 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

3 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

5 - Denver, CO - Summit

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex