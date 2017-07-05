DAVE LOMBARDO - “Working With SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Is Definitely A Dream Come True”; Video

KaaosTV interviewed drummer Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, ex-Slayer) before Suicidal Tendencies’ show at Tuska Open Air in Helsinki, Finland on June 30th. Watch the interview below.

Suicidal Tendencies recently released a video for “Living For Life” a track from the band’s World Gone Mad album, released in September 2016. Check it out below, and stay tuned for details on the band’s new EP, due in fall 2017.

Suicidal Tendencies perform tomorrow night, July 6th, at Resurrection Fest in Viveiro, Spain.