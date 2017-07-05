DAVE LOMBARDO - “Working With SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Is Definitely A Dream Come True”; Video

July 5, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal dave lombardo suicidal tendencies

DAVE LOMBARDO - “Working With SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Is Definitely A Dream Come True”; Video

KaaosTV interviewed drummer Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, ex-Slayer) before Suicidal Tendencies’ show at Tuska Open Air in Helsinki, Finland on June 30th. Watch the interview below.

Suicidal Tendencies recently released a video for “Living For Life” a track from the band’s World Gone Mad album, released in September 2016. Check it out below, and stay tuned for details on the band’s new EP, due in fall 2017.

Suicidal Tendencies perform tomorrow night, July 6th, at Resurrection Fest in Viveiro, Spain.

Featured Audio

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

Featured Video

PROTOKULT Hails Canada With “Oy Kanada” Video

PROTOKULT Hails Canada With “Oy Kanada” Video

Latest Reviews