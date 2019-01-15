DAVE MUSTAINE Discusses Upcoming New Album And Tour - "It's A Great Time To Be In MEGADETH"; Audio

Metal Wani's Jessie David had a chat with Dave Mustaine of Megadeth. In 2019 Megadeth will be releasing a new album, going on tour with Ozzy Osbourne, and preparing for the first ever Megacruise.

For years, Megadeth have been carrying around ideas. Holding onto riffs, crafting ideas and forming vocals that follow. Similar to the way Dystopia came together, Dave is using ideas he formed in the past but adding a heavier dosage. Overall, the plan is to create a follow up album to Dystopia that is heavier and jammed pack with power. There is no exact release date yet but the idea is to drop the album in 2019. Mustaine hopes to have it out before Megadeth goes on tour with Ozzy. There were rumours it would be out in the spring but that doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen. In the meantime, they will be releasing a walk through the history of Megadeth. Which will be 4 LPs, 35 tracks from their career called Warheads On Foreheads.

Mustaine says “it’s a great time to be Megadeth” with the tour and new album just around the corner. The upcoming album will be Megadeth's last record with Universal.

When asked how many tracks can be expected Dave said, ”The contract with them is 8 songs, the publishing contract is for 11 songs. So if I honor the publishing contract I give them 11 songs. However, the record label now because of streaming want CDs to contain way more than that. So the last I heard the guy wanted almost 16 songs.”

He goes onto say, “That’s a lot, we gave you 15 on the last record, and it felt to me a lot of those songs were wasted.”

Listen to the interview below:

Megadeth have announced the release of a new greatest hits set, entitled Warheads On Foreheads, on March 22nd. The release features 35 remastered tracks hand selected by Dave Mustaine. Check out the artwork below.

Cyber Army pre-orders begin January 25th. Complete details are forthcoming.

Megadeth will reissue their albums, The World Needs A Hero and The System Has Failed, on February 15th via BMG. You can pre-order the titles here, and watch a video trailer below.

The World Needs A Hero is the ninth studio album by Megadeth. Originally released in May 2001 the album was critically acclaimed as a return to a heavier musical direction for the band and charted at #16 in the Billboard 200 upon release. It received positive reviews across the music press and it gained comparison to the bands classic albums Rust In Peace and Countdown To Extinction.

- The full album has been newly remastered by Ted Jensen (Guns N' Roses, Mastodon, Trivium, Machine Head)

- Includes rare live bonus track "Coming Home" on the CD and digital versions

- Back on vinyl for the first time in 18 years

- CD has been out of print for 5 years

Tracklisting:

"Disconnect"

"The World Needs A Hero"

"Moto Psycho"

"1000 Times Goodbye"

"Burning Bridges"

"Promises"

"Recipe For Hate Warhorse"

"Losing My Sense"

"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"

"Silent Scorn"

"Return To Hangar"

"When"

CD Bonus Track

"Coming Home"

Megadeth released their tenth studio album, The System Has Failed, in September 2004. Following the direction set by its predecessor The World Needs A Hero, it headed further into the bands thrashier past and was a hit amongst fans and critics alike. Debuting at #18 on the Billboard charts, the album received positive reviews across the board stating it as vital and solid.

- The full album has been newly remastered by Ted Jensen (Guns N' Roses, Mastodon, Trivium, Machine Head)

- Includes rare live bonus tracks "Time/Use The Man" and "Conjuring" on the CD and digital versions

- CD has been out of print for 5 years

Tracklisting:

"Blackmail The Universe"

"Die Dead Enough"

"Kick The Chair"

"The Scorpion"

"Tears In A Vial"

"I Know Jack"

"Back In The Day"

"Something That I"m Not"

"Truth Be Told"

"Of Mice And Men"

"Shadow Of Deth"

"My Kingdom"

CD Bonus Track

"Time / Use The Man" (live)

"Conjuring" (live)