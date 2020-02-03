DAVE MUSTAINE Is 100% Cancer Free; MEGADETH Leader Delivers Good News To London Audience (Video)

Dave Mustaine said he is “100 percent” cancer-free during Megadeth’s concert at the SSE Arena in London Friday, January 31, reports Rolling Stone. Fan-filmed footage of the full show can be seen below, Mustaine speaks at the 27:10 mark.

Mustaine addressed the crowd about his throat cancer diagnosis last year, stating, “At first, I thought, ‘Am I afraid?' And then I said, ‘No. I’m fucking pissed.’ And we stopped the record, we stopped everything.”

Mustaine said he underwent 51 radiation treatments and nine chemotherapy treatments after his diagnosis, noting that he was determined to beat the disease so he could play music again. Mustaine also spoke about how important prayer was for him during this time.

“I know a lot of you guys know that I pray,” he told the crowd. “I say that in [Megadeth’s] ‘Peace Sells’. I pray every day. I say that in the song. I’ve said it since the second record. But I thought about you guys every day, too. And I thought about my family. And I got this power from you guys. And I just kept thinking about it. And on October 16th, I went to go see the doctor, and he said, ‘You’re 100 percent free of cancer.'”

Megadeth launched their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch on January 20 in Helsinki, Finland. Upcoming tour dates are listed below:

February

3 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig-Pilsener Arena

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

10 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatrazz

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena