DAVE MUSTAINE Looks Back On MEGADETH's Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good! - "I Wasn’t Really Pleased With It"

Guitar World recently caught up with Megadeth frontman / founder Dave Mustaine for an oral history of the band's debut album, Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!, released in 1985. Following is an excerpt from the dicussion.

Q: What was your attitude going in to record it?

Mustaine: "Going into Indigo Ranch (Studios in Malibu, California) I was really excited. But we get there and (early Megadeth associate) Jay Jones and Chris Poland roll in, and half the recording budget has been spent on food and drugs. It’s very well-chronicled, and it’s been talked about for 35 years. Everybody knows that happened. We had an $8,000 budget and we commenced making a $4,000 record. I was pissed. I was absolutely pissed. Any hope of us having a relationship was shattered. From that point forward Chris Poland was just a player in a band. And Jay Jones’ time was marked."

Q: Needless to say, Chris Poland and Gar Samuelson were a bit different from you and David Ellefson in terms of their personalities and musical backgrounds. Were you skeptical as to whether the lineup would work?

Mustaine: "Of course. And I wouldn’t say they were kind of different—they were completely different. From the way that they played to the way they believed bands were supposed to operate. The way they dressed to the things they drank to the drugs they took. All of it. You know, you don’t expect a guy to go off and get arrested right before you’re leaving on tour. And when you’re on the road, you don’t expect to have to scour the city pawn shops to collect all the guitars and cymbals and drum pieces that have been pawned.

You don’t expect that stuff. So as much as Killing Is My Business was exciting and great at that point, it’s so much more enjoyable right now because fuckin’ Poland ain’t around. And, unfortunately, Gar passed away. Gar was a very lovable guy, but, you know, he had those same things. We played in Canada one time, we were with Exciter, and Gar decided he was gonna go off to the bad side of town and try to procure some party favors. And he doesn’t come back. We have a concert to do and he doesn’t fucking come back. He eventually sauntered in halfway through Exciter’s set and we played after that. But that was my first introduction to somebody putting a substance ahead of success. And I believe that’s kind of where the first fissure happened in Megadeth’s foundation and we started to swap priorities, where music became more like a byproduct of our lifestyle."

Q: After you finished recording Killing Is My Business, what did you think when you heard the final product?

Mustaine: "I wasn’t really pleased with it, because we had had such a small budget to make the record. And this was going to be our first shot doing something as Megadeth. And seeing as I’d already had some bad dealings out of the chute back in New York (with Metallica), I’d already started to become very skeptical. So when it came time to actually sit down with the record, I remember I was in my little apartment, and I don’t know what was more disappointing—the artwork or the way the album turned out musically. But I really didn’t know the nuances that were involved in making a record, like mastering and all that stuff. And sadly, I didn’t have the clout at the time to pull rank and say, 'Look, I wanna use a better this or a better that.' And probably the most important thing was I didn’t have the experience in the studio, period, to say, 'Guys, this doesn’t sound right. You have to fix this.' Now I can, because I’ve learned so much along the way."

Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good - The Final Kill has been completely restored to Dave Mustaine’s intended vision. Remixed by veteran metal mixer, Mark Lewis (Whitechapel) and remastered by Ted Jensen for an optimal listening experience, the 2018 version reveals unheard parts and performances throughout the record.

This rare gem includes the full album, along with 7 live audio tracks from VHS tapes found in Dave Mustaine’s own attic! In addition to the bonus live tracks, the 2018 reissue also features Megadeth’s 1984 3-track demo and the once removed cover of Lee Hazelwood’s, “The Boots” that has been added back to the record with recut vocals intended to maintain the integrity of both the original song and Megadeth’s own snarling rendition.

The package is further enhanced by a new album cover featuring a fully executed sculpture of the iconic skull that has been lost over the many years since the album’s initial release. The packaging also includes classic flyers and band photos pulled from their archive of timeless metal moments from Megadeth’s storied 35 year history. The Final Kill is the complete vision of main man, Dave Mustaine, who has contributed liner notes delving into the struggles during that time period as well as some of the surprising moments during the remixing sessions.

“I am just as much amazed at the music we made as I am at the pure fact that we survived it all!” - Dave Mustaine

