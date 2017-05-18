DAVE MUSTAINE Pays Tribute To CHRIS CORNELL At MEGADETH’s Tokyo Show - “We Have Lost One Of The Most Beautiful Voices In Rock”; Video

May 18, 2017, 33 minutes ago

news hard rock heavy metal chris cornell dave mustaine megadeth

DAVE MUSTAINE Pays Tribute To CHRIS CORNELL At MEGADETH’s Tokyo Show - “We Have Lost One Of The Most Beautiful Voices In Rock”; Video

Megadeth and frontman Dave Mustaine paid tribute to Chris Cornell with a performance of the Soundgarden song “Outshined” at their May 18th concert in Tokyo, Japan.

Before they performed the song, Mustaine told the audience: “Chris Cornell died today. Very sad. Very sad. Chris Cornell from Soundgarden… he died. Very sad. When I found out, I was so, so sad.”

After being interrupted by an audience member, who he told, “Don’t be uncool”, and another who he told, “Shut the fuck up,” Mustaine continued: “Chris Cornell, a friend of mine, a friend of all of us from Soundgarden, he died today and we have lost one of the most beautiful voices in rock and in history, and I don't even know what to say other than we're gonna dedicate this next song to you, our friends in Tokyo, 'cause we're here with you and we love you so much and we wanna celebrate Chris's life today."

"Now, I don't sing like Chris,” Dave added. “I could never sing like Chris, but we're gonna sing a song right now. And if you know the words, sing with me. If you don't know the words, then just make noise. I love you, Chris. I'll see you one day up in heaven."

Video from Josh Chalmers at JCPIX can be seen below:

Soundgarden were on a North American tour and had played Wednesday night at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Cornell's body was discovered in a hotel room following the concert. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the autopsy on the 52-year-old Cornell. The cause of death has been determined as “hanging by suicide”. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed and there is no additional information at this time.

Other musicians including Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, KISS vocalist/guitarist Paul Stanley, rock legend Glenn Hughes, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Sebastian Bach, and many more paid tribute via social media to Cornell.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Featured Audio

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

Featured Video

DIVINITY - "Atlas"

DIVINITY - "Atlas"

Latest Reviews