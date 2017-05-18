DAVE MUSTAINE Pays Tribute To CHRIS CORNELL At MEGADETH’s Tokyo Show - “We Have Lost One Of The Most Beautiful Voices In Rock”; Video

Megadeth and frontman Dave Mustaine paid tribute to Chris Cornell with a performance of the Soundgarden song “Outshined” at their May 18th concert in Tokyo, Japan.

Before they performed the song, Mustaine told the audience: “Chris Cornell died today. Very sad. Very sad. Chris Cornell from Soundgarden… he died. Very sad. When I found out, I was so, so sad.”

After being interrupted by an audience member, who he told, “Don’t be uncool”, and another who he told, “Shut the fuck up,” Mustaine continued: “Chris Cornell, a friend of mine, a friend of all of us from Soundgarden, he died today and we have lost one of the most beautiful voices in rock and in history, and I don't even know what to say other than we're gonna dedicate this next song to you, our friends in Tokyo, 'cause we're here with you and we love you so much and we wanna celebrate Chris's life today."

"Now, I don't sing like Chris,” Dave added. “I could never sing like Chris, but we're gonna sing a song right now. And if you know the words, sing with me. If you don't know the words, then just make noise. I love you, Chris. I'll see you one day up in heaven."

Soundgarden were on a North American tour and had played Wednesday night at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Cornell's body was discovered in a hotel room following the concert. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the autopsy on the 52-year-old Cornell. The cause of death has been determined as “hanging by suicide”. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed and there is no additional information at this time.

Other musicians including Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, KISS vocalist/guitarist Paul Stanley, rock legend Glenn Hughes, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Sebastian Bach, and many more paid tribute via social media to Cornell.

RIP Chris Cornell



Incredibly Talented



Incredibly Young



Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz

— Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

STUNNED to hear the death of Chris Cornell. Music's loss. Greater still, his family has lost a father&husband. RIP. https://t.co/5NGC2YCcz1

— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) May 18, 2017

So very very sad that we lost another beautifully gifted human today .. RIP brother #chriscornell🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/5MGCq0iEok

— Glenn Hughes (@glenn_hughes) May 18, 2017

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH

— Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017

Tears in my eyes that this is your last ever tweet. We played here with u guys in 1992 😢thanks for your pipes @chriscornell u will b missed https://t.co/Xgbann0hd4

— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017

#scary. I remember @chriscornell on tour with us so long ago. Remember drinking beer after the Melvins. Always thought we'd meet again RIP

— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017

Holy crap, r.i.p Cornell :(

— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) May 18, 2017

Man, he was a huge vocal inspiration.

— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) May 18, 2017

Wow...this one is shocking. Chris Cornell was one of the benchmark vocalists of our generation...devastating loss. #RIPChrisCornell pic.twitter.com/x3F9rptL0D

— Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) May 18, 2017

"I'm feeling that I'm sober, even though I'm drinking, I can't get any lower, still I feel I'm sinking" #RipChris #Lyrics #Hard

— Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) May 18, 2017

"Nail in my hand



From my creator



You gave me life



Now show me how to live …" #Hard #Lyrics #RIPChrisCornell

— Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell. Chris was the most influential singer to me as a writer. I just saw him perform days ago. Completely devastated

— Mark Tremonti (@MarkTremonti) May 18, 2017

#RIPChrisCornell You will be missed but never forgotten. My heart goes out to His family and friends. #sadday https://t.co/y2e9YXGR9o

— DJ ASHBA (@DjASHBA) May 18, 2017

One of the greatest voices of all time. We're grateful to have toured with him on Project Revolution in '08. Rest in Legendary power pic.twitter.com/82d6o6MMhu

— Atreyu (@atreyuofficial) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell was such an inspiration. Really sad news.

— Nick Holmes (@NickHolmesPL) May 18, 2017

A shining voice in music has left us in the midnight. He was a complex and gentle soul #ChrisCornell has flown into the black hole sun.

— Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) May 18, 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP

— Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg

— Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP

— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017



