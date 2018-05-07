DAVE MUSTAINE Performs "Symphony Of Destruction" At Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp; Fan-Filmed Video

May 7, 2018, 30 minutes ago

Last month, from April 19th to 22nd, at the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp in Los Angeles, California, Dave Mustaine - along with bassist Bjorn Englen (Dio Disciples, Tony MacAlpine) - jammed with several campers on the Megadeth classic "Symphony Of Destruction"; fan-filmed footage can be seen below.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is a non-competitive atmosphere designed for all levels of musicians and music enthusiasts. Participants are placed in bands with like-minded people and skill level to make for an off-the-charts experience.

 



