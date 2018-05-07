DAVE MUSTAINE Performs "Symphony Of Destruction" At Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp; Fan-Filmed Video

Last month, from April 19th to 22nd, at the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp in Los Angeles, California, Dave Mustaine - along with bassist Bjorn Englen (Dio Disciples, Tony MacAlpine) - jammed with several campers on the Megadeth classic "Symphony Of Destruction"; fan-filmed footage can be seen below.

Not sure what the serious faces were all about but it was great having Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) as a special guest at the Rock’n’Roll Fantasy Camp last weekend. My campers nailed it! 🤘(Photo: Lisa Woodard) #rocknrollfantasycamp #davemustaine #megadeth #bjornenglen pic.twitter.com/MMOWNmfBTU — BJORN ENGLEN (@BjornEnglen) April 28, 2018

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is a non-competitive atmosphere designed for all levels of musicians and music enthusiasts. Participants are placed in bands with like-minded people and skill level to make for an off-the-charts experience.