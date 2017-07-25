DAVE MUSTAINE Reveals His Favourite MEGADETH Riff - "To Play It Right And Sing Is A Whole Other Ball Game"
Speaking excluisvely with Ultimate Guitar, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine singled out the riff in the band's catalogue he's most proud of writing:
"Probably the riff in 'Loved To Deth.' That's one of my favorites because it’s really difficult to play and it's got a really cool funky rhythm pattern to it. So, to play it right is one thing but to play it right and sing is a whole other ball game."
Mustaine omce described "Loved To Deth" as his "version of a love song" dedicated to his girlfriend at the time, telling Metal Hammer "'Loved To Deth' was a 'boy-falls-in-love-with-girl, girl-doesn't-love-boy, boy-kills-girl' story. A lot of kids understand that 'If I can’t have you, no one will' mentality."
On June 24th, Megadeth performed at Montebello Rockfest in Montebello, Quebec. Fan-filmed video is available below.
The band's setlist was as follows:
"Hangar 18"
"Skin o' My Teeth"
"Tornado Of Souls"
"A Tout Le Monde"
"Dystopia"
"Symphony Of Destruction"
"Mechanix"
"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying"
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"