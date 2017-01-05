DAVE MUSTAINE Reveals Plans For Upcoming MEGADETH Boot Camp Fan Weekend (Video)

Megadeth Boot Camp is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the ultimate Droogie. The epic weekend will take place on frontman / founder Dave Mustaine's private estate in Fallbrook, CA from March 10th - 13th. Mustaine recently discussed plans for Megadeth Boot Camp during an interview with Q104.3's Jonathan Clarke. Check it out below.

Mustaine: "Before we leave, we're gonna try and get all two hundred people to play 'Symphony Of Destruction' together and have this two-hundred-person army of acoustic guitars playing. I figure somebody out of that two hundred is gonna know how to play it right, and they'll drown out the ones that don't."

Megadeth Boot Camp workshops will range from:

- Fireside stories from the road with the band

- Intimate acoustic performance from Megadeth

- Jam session and live streaming of Symphony of Destruction

- Drum, guitar and bass lessons, tips and tricks

- Wine tastings excursion with Dave

- Metal trivia to challenge the depths of your music appreciation

Go to this location for event details and prices, which range from $1999 to $5499.