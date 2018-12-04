DAVE MUSTAINE Says MEGADETH Already Have "A Huge Head Start" On Next Album - "We're Kind Of Approaching The Songs One Riff At A Time"; Audio

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke with Megadeth's Dave Mustaine about the upcoming Megacruise, the band's next album, the possibility of working with Jeff Waters of Annihilator and Michael Sweet of Styper in the future, and more. Listen below.

When asked about the musical direction of the new Megadeth album, to be released in 2019, Mustaine reveals: "I don't how to answer that because if you want me to say what record it sounds like, it sounds like a combination of everything. When I write a riff if I don't like it, I don't record it. If I do record it, I save it and if I don't use it now I'll use it at some point. There is a complete finished song left over from Dystopia that I forgot we did. When we're in the studio and you're doing 16 songs and you're working your ass off every day sometimes, somethings just slip through the cracks like this song.

"We've already got a huge head start on this new record. Kiko just came out to see me, Dirk was here before him and David Ellefson will be visiting me shortly to start playing some bass stuff. We're doing things a little bit differently this time, we're kind of approaching the songs one riff at a time and just kind of focusing on the riff and if the riff doesn't sound good on its own and then why put it in a song? A lot of people, when they write songs, they'll put a part in section in the song just because they need something in there. For me, I don't like doing that. I don't want that one part of the song where there's a weak spot. I've tried just about every way to write a song over my career and I found this way's probably the best way because if you have a riff and it's not it's not carrying its own weight and it doesn't sound cool, how can it possibly sound cool to good lyrics over it."

When asked if his lyrics on the new album will be politically inspired by the politics in the US today, Dave says: "I've kind of toned it down a little bit with the political stuff to where it's more about being a one world kind of people, about the stuff that affects us as people not so much as citizens of any particular government or nation. Why I put an unnecessary walls up between us right. "

Details for the inaugural Megacruise, the ultimate heavy metal music experience at sea hosted by metal pioneers Megadeth, have been announced.

Departing out of Los Angeles aboard the Norwegian Jewel, the five-day/five-night full ship charter cruise will set sail October 13th - 18th, 2019, visiting two ports of call (Ensenada, Mexico and San Diego, CA) and host two heavy metal-filled days of music and events. The cruise will also feature an optional pre-cruise party in Los Angeles (details TBA).

Cabins start at $1,349 per person (double occupancy). Government fees, taxes, and gratuities are additional and mandatory for all passengers, regardless of age. For booking and more info, visit Megacruise.com and follow @TheMegacruise on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Joining Megadeth will be Anthrax, Testament, DragonForce, Overkill, Corrosion Of Conformity, DevilDriver, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Doro, Armored Saint, John 5, Metal Church, Danko Jones, Beasto Blanco, and Metalachi, with more performers to be announced. In addition, official cruise hosts Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM, AXS), Luc Carl (SiriusXM) and Jose Mangin (SiriusXM) will be moderating Q&A's and events.

Megacruise will offer fans an interactive experience like no other, hosting a variety of events and activities that put cruisers upfront and center with metal icons that have been an integral part of their lives. From Artist Photo Experiences to Intimate Morning Coffee Jams, Music Clinics to Fan/Artist Sporting Competitions, there are many ways for fans to interact with their favorite artists. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to join Dave Mustaine for optional beer and wine tasting events featuring a new vintage from Mustaine Vineyards and his award-winning À Tout Le Monde beer.

Sail aboard one of the finest vessels in the music cruise industry, the Norwegian Jewel features some of the hottest venues and performance stages on the high seas. In addition to the main event - endless amounts of live metal music everywhere you look - the ship offers delectable dining options (16 restaurants, plus 15 lounges and bars) and a myriad of activities and entertainment options (casinos, pools, hot tubs, outdoor basketball court, spa, and more). Cruisers will enjoy the friendly and attentive service that the Norwegian Cruise Line is known for... this experience will impress even the most discerning cruise and music fan.

The cruise features a stop at the laid-back Mexican port of Ensenada, which offers outdoor recreation, local attractions, wineries, incredible food, culture, and of course, great cantinas to grab a cold one and party with locals, fellow cruises, and artists. Active travelers looking for adventure can grab a surfboard, kayak or paddle board and hit the beach for the perfect day in the sun. Snorkeling, zip lining, sailing, fishing, horseback riding and more are also available for a nominal charge.

Megacruise will also visit "America's Finest City," San Diego. The Norwegian Jewel will literally arrive downtown at the foot of Broadway, leading fans into one of the coolest cities in the world. From sun up to late into the night, guests have the time to experience more than just a short day here...the ship doesn't leave San Diego until well after midnight. As the sun sets over the Norwegian Jewel and the skyline of San Diego, the heavy metal experience will begin with bands performing on multiple stages aboard this floating festival like no other.

