DAVE MUSTAINE, ZAKK WYLDE Confirmed For Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp's Masters Of Metal II; Counsellors Include LITA FORD, NITA STRAUSS, JAMES KOTTAK

Celebrate some of the hardest and heaviest metal songs of all time, as Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp announces it's upcoming camp featuring Dave Mustaine of Megadeth and Zakk Wylde of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Label Society, April 19th - 22nd in Los Angeles CA, continuing Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp’s 22nd Anniversary.

“Attention! Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp has been seized by myself, and Zakk Wylde and is now the Metal Fantasy Camp April 19-22, 2018. Prepare to shred songs with me like 'Holy Wars' and 'Dystopia', and metal anthems like 'Symphony Of Destruction'. You’ve been warned!!!” - Dave Mustaine

Join one of the biggest names in heavy metal, Dave Mustaine, along with Zakk Wylde before he hits the road for two years with Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell tour, at Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp’s Masters Of Metal II April 19th - 22nd, 2018 in Los Angeles CA.

Join Dave and Zakk plus 15 incredible touring rock star counsellors including bass players, guitar players, vocalists and drummers as you live the ultimate metal dream. You’ll be jamming with Dave Mustaine and Zakk Wylde at the private Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp facility and then performing live on stage with Zakk Wylde at the infamous nightclub, The Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, CA on Sunday April 22nd, 2018.

Spend four days immersed in metal as you jam such hits as “Symphony Of Destruction”, “Peace Sells”, “Crazy Train” and “I Don’t Know” with these two metal legends at Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp.

Over the course of four music filled days, campers will be placed into bands led by rock star counsellors including Lita Ford (The Runaways), Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), James Kottak (Scorpions) and many more. Musicians will hone their stage presence, learn to play some of rock music’s greatest anthems, get tips on playing as a band and hear stories of life on the road from their rock star counsellors. Attendees will also attend master classes and jams rooms with these renowned musicians and then perform live with their band in front of a packed house at the infamous Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip with Zakk Wylde.

Also available is The Ultimate Backstage Pass fan package-for the non-musician man or woman who always wanted to come to Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp. Attendees will participate in the Q&A sessions and watch the amazing jams and performances with all our amazing headliners along with the incredible rock star counsellors. Attend master classes; attend the opening night party and all-star counsellor jam as well as the live performances at Lucky Strike and the Whisky A Go Go on the legendary Sunset Strip plus much more.

Registration opens Thanksgiving night, November 23rd at 12 midnight. Go to rockcamp.com to sign up for the Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp newsletter for a special, one day Black Friday offer.

Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp is a non-competitive atmosphere designed for all levels of musicians and music enthusiasts. Participants are placed in bands with like-minded people and skill level to make for an off-the-charts experience.

For additional information, visit rockcamp.com or call 888.762.BAND.