DAVE NAVARRO And BILLY MORRISON Announce Star-Studded Lineup For Second Annual Above Ground Benefit Concert; Video Trailer

Guitarists Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction) and Billy Morrison (Billy Idol) have confirmed the star-studded lineup for the second annual Above Ground benefit concert on Monday, September 16 at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood.

Navarro and Morrison have announced the initial guests joining them for the night, which include host (actor) Joe Manganiello and musicians

Billy Idol, Perry Farrell and Etty Lau Farrell (Kind Heaven Orchestra), Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Steve Stevens, Juliette Lewis, Steve Vai, Billy Duffy (The Cult), Wayne Kramer (MC5), Mike Garson (the legendary and longtime keyboardist for David Bowie, including his role in the Spiders From Mars lineup), with more to be announced.

The performers will tip their hats to two of the greatest albums of all time: David Bowie's The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars and the Stooges' self-titled debut album (celebrating its 50th anniversary this month), on which the world was introduced to Iggy Pop.

As with last year's successful event, this immersive evening of art and music will celebrate the vinyl album as an art form, and at the same time raise awareness and funds for the treatment of mental health, with the profits being donated to MusiCares, a charity of the Recording Academy.

View a trailer for the event below, and read an interview with Navarro and Morrison here.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.