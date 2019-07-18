DAVE NAVARRO Inks Publishing Deal With Primary Wave

Billboard, Primary Wave Music Publishing has announced that it has acquired a stake in singer-songwriter-guitarist Dave Navarro’s publishing catalog, master revenue streams and writer’s share royalties. The worldwide publishing deal also includes a co-publishing agreement for Navarro’s future output.

“When I partnered up with Primary Wave, the first question they asked was, ‘So, where would you like to see your music being heard?’ I had never before been asked for my artistic input from a corporate entity and I was instantly relieved to know that I had finally found a home for my catalog,” said Navarro in a statement. “This was something new and fresh. In addition to this being a team partnership, Primary Wave utilizes its resources to put my music in front of ears that would have otherwise never heard it. They protect their artists and their catalog.”

Navarro is a member of Jane’s Addiction and a former member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who he played with from 1993 to 1998. The Primary Wave deal includes such Navarro-penned songs as “Been Caught Stealing” and “Jane Says” (with Jane’s Addiction) and “Aeroplane” (with Red Hot Chili Peppers). He has additionally released two solo records, including the 2001 album Trust No One.

Read the full report at Billboard.