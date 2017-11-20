DAVEY SUICIDE Releases "Torture Me" Video, Announces Made From Fire Tour

Gutter goth rockers, Davey Suicide have released their brand new music video for "Torture Me". The song is from their third full-length album Made From Fire, which was released independently in late March.

"A lot of what fuels my life is also the downfall of it. That dynamic brings out the worst and best in me." - Davey Suicide

Hailing from Unholywood Killafornia, the band consists of Davey Suicide on vocals, Niko Gemini on guitar, Derek Obscura on bass, Drayven Davidson on drums and Needlz as the keyboardist / audio terrorist..

The "Torture Me" video was directed and edited by Vicente Cordero, with additional direction and concept by Drayven Davidson.

Davey Suicide begin their U.S. headlining Made From Fire tour next week. The tour features VIP and Tattoo packages, where Davey himself, will tattoo one person at each stop on the tour, along with a mini acoustic set for the VIPs.

"This tour will mark our longest set and biggest stage production to date. I can't wait for our fans to experience this next chapter in Suicide history." - Davey Suicide